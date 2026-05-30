Stolen luxury vehicle in Canada found in Ghana

A major fraud investigation in Canada has uncovered an international vehicle theft operation that led law enforcement officers to track a stolen luxury vehicle from the city of Saskatoon to Ghana.

Authorities in Saskatoon, located in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, say the case began in January this year after a high-end vehicle was acquired through alleged identity fraud before being transported across Canada and ultimately shipped to West Africa.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), investigators were first alerted on January 14, 2025, after receiving a report that a Land Rover had been unlawfully obtained from a motor vehicle dealership on Faithfull Avenue.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a man from the neighbouring province of Alberta had visited the dealership and completed the purchase of the vehicle. However, police later discovered that the transaction had allegedly been carried out using a stolen identity.

Investigators subsequently launched a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the sale and movement of the vehicle.

Vehicle shipped overseas

Police said the investigation established that the Land Rover was transported to British Columbia shortly after it was acquired.

Working closely with the Edmonton Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency, investigators later uncovered evidence indicating that the vehicle had been loaded for export and was destined for Ghana.

Further enquiries eventually confirmed that the stolen vehicle had arrived in Ghana.

The discovery transformed what initially appeared to be a local fraud case into an international investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies across different jurisdictions.

Second vehicle targeted

As investigations continued, officers uncovered a second alleged fraud involving another luxury vehicle.

Police disclosed that on February 3, 2025, a BMW X5 was fraudulently purchased from a separate dealership, also located on Faithfull Avenue in Saskatoon.

Investigators said the suspect travelled from Alberta and used a Quebec driver's licence during the transaction.

Subsequent checks, however, revealed that the licence had previously been reported lost in Quebec and had allegedly been altered before being used in the vehicle purchase.

The suspect was later flagged by authorities after concerns emerged regarding the authenticity of the identification document.

Arrest and charges

Following collaborative investigations by police agencies, the suspect was eventually arrested in Edmonton.

The 21-year-old now faces a series of criminal charges, including fraud exceeding $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of another person's identity document, personation, use of a forged document and breach of court-imposed conditions.

Law enforcement authorities say the case highlights the growing sophistication of identity-related crimes and the increasingly international nature of vehicle theft and fraud schemes.

The investigation also underscores the importance of cooperation among police agencies, border authorities and international partners in combating organised fraud and recovering stolen assets.

Police indicated that enquiries into the broader circumstances surrounding the movement of the stolen vehicles remain ongoing.

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