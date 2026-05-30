Tears as another famous Nollywood actor dies

Patrick Okoye

The Nigerian movie industry has again been thrown into mourning following reports that veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, has passed away.

The heartbreaking development was announced on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of the day.

The first announcement surfaced on the late actor’s official Instagram page around 11 a.m.

A photo of Patrick Okoye was shared with a short but emotional caption:

“Rest in peace, legend.”

The post immediately drew attention, with followers flooding the comment section as many struggled to come to terms with the report.

A later statement reportedly shared on Facebook brought further confirmation.

According to the release, signed by the Head of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, Dr Nkemakonam Aniukwu, the university community received the news with deep sadness.

The department described Patrick Okoye as a vibrant soul, a respected Nollywood figure and an exceptional teacher whose impact reached far beyond lecture halls.

The statement noted that his passing had left behind a huge void among colleagues, students and everyone privileged to know him.

Prayers were also offered for his family and loved ones as they navigate this painful moment.

For years, Patrick Okoye built a reputation in Nollywood with memorable performances that earned him admiration among viewers. Away from the screen, he dedicated himself to teaching and mentoring young talents in theatre and film studies.

Many students reportedly saw him as more than a lecturer.

He was described as approachable, passionate and deeply committed to helping the next generation grow in the creative industry.

Okoye's passing comes a few weeks after another Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, passed away after battling ill health for some time.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.