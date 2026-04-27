Africa | Movies

Nollywood full of saboteurs – Jim Iyke

Source: Daily Post  
  27 April 2026 10:13pm
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Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has identified internal sabotage as the major challenge confronting the Nigerian movie industry.

According to the thespian, the industry is full of saboteurs.

In an interview with the BBC, Jim Iyke said if he could change one thing about Nollywood, it would be to purge saboteurs from the industry.

“Is there is one thing I would love to change about Nollywood, it would be to purge saboteurs from the industry. The industry is full of saboteurs. They can’t help themselves. They need therapy,” he said.

The actor said his proudest moment as an actor was when his son commended his performance and called him a “genius”.

He said his son’s commendation made him emotional to the extent he went into the bathroom to cry.

Jim Iyke named Kate Henshaw as the actress he enjoys working with the most.

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