Popular Nigerian actor, Okiki Adesina is dead

Veteran Nigerian filmmaker and comedian, Okiki Adesina, popularly known as Janmole, is dead.

The actor reportedly died in a ghastly car accident on Monday.

Filmmaker and President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, Bolaji Amusan, widely known as Mr Latin, announced the tragic incident on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“May the soul of our departed colleague, Adesina Okiki Janmole, who tragically lost his life in an accident, rest in perfect peace.

“May God grant his family, friends, and colleagues the strength and comfort to bear this irreparable loss. He will be greatly missed. Amen,” he wrote.

Okiki Adesina died nearly four years after escaping a fire accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

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