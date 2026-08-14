Aksa Energy bribery scandal: Public inquiry will expose, shame culprits – Manhyia South MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has backed calls by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for a public inquiry into the alleged Aksa Energy bribery scandal, saying the process could help expose and publicly shame persons found culpable.

He said a broader inquiry would go beyond identifying individuals responsible for the alleged wrongdoing by providing an opportunity for persons linked to the matter but who are innocent to clear their names.

The lawmaker argued that such a process would also help uncover the circumstances that have allowed similar incidents to recur.

“The public inquiry is not just to find culprits and also punish them. It’s also to give people who are perceived to be involved but are innocent the opportunity to clear their name,” he said.

According to him, the inquiry could also establish why similar cases have occurred repeatedly and provide recommendations to prevent them from happening again.

He further argued that publicly exposing persons found culpable would serve as a deterrent and strengthen public confidence in efforts to hold officials accountable.

Mr Baffour Awuah made the comments in an interview with Citi FM on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

His remarks follow the conviction in the United States of former Goldman Sachs employee Asante Kwaku Berko for facilitating bribe payments to Ghanaian officials between 2014 and 2016 in connection with an emergency power agreement involving the Government of Ghana and Turkish energy company Aksa Energy.

The NPP has called for a public inquiry into the matter, arguing that a comprehensive investigation is needed to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged bribery and determine whether other individuals were involved.

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