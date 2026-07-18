Tribunal system more expensive than traditional courts – Manhyia South MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has argued that the tribunal system would be more expensive to operate than the conventional court system, raising concerns over the financial implications of the newly passed Tribunal Bill, 2026.
Speaking on JoyNews' *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, July 18, the Member of Parliament said the composition of regional tribunals would impose a heavier financial burden on the state compared to the existing courts.
According to him, while a Regional Tribunal Judge enjoys the same rank, remuneration and benefits as a High Court Judge, the additional panel members significantly increase operational costs.
"In terms of cost, the Tribunal is more expensive as against the traditional courts. Let's look at this and take the Regional Tribunal. The Regional Tribunal Judge is on the same rank as a High Court Judge, and so you pay him the same remuneration and benefits you pay the High Court judge. The two panel members, assuming you are paying them even half of that, that is going to be 50% each, and that will take the two to 100%," Mr Awuah stated.
Parliament passed the Tribunal Bill, 2026, on Thursday night despite opposition from civil society organisations, organised labour and the Minority, who had called for broader stakeholder consultations and expressed concerns over some of the bill's provisions.
The Minority also staged a walkout during the consideration stage, accusing the Majority of ignoring public concerns and forcing the legislation through Parliament.
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