Heavy rain causes flooding near Tokyo that kills 4 and strands travellers

Audio By Carbonatix
Record-breaking rainfall that pounded cities east of Tokyo overnight flooded roads and dozens of homes, stranded thousands of people, caused power outages and left at least four people dead and one missing.
The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its most severe heavy-rain warning for more than a dozen municipalities in Chiba Prefecture as rain subsided Friday morning, but it forecast more rain later in the day.
Photos and television footage showed widespread damage after daylight, with homes, cars and parts of railway tracks flooded with muddy water.
The Ground Self-Defense Force said it dispatched buses to pick up about 4,000 stranded people who stayed overnight at the Soga train station, a local route that also serves Tokyo Disney. The theme park did not report any damage.
Thousands more people were stuck overnight at Narita Airport serving the Tokyo region, with trains out of the area stopped. Services partially resumed Friday morning with delays, while flights in and out of Narita were operating normally Friday, with many people returning home at the end of Japan’s Bon Buddhist holiday week. Hundreds of people took shelter overnight at the Chiba Prefectural Government Building.
The prefecture said four people were found dead and another person was missing. The victims included a man found floating on a flooded road in Ichikawa city and a woman who had been stuck in a flooded car in Sakura city. Another person pulled from a flooded car in Kashiwa city was presumed dead.
More than 80 homes were flooded in the prefecture and nearly 230,000 residents across the prefecture were advised to take shelter, Chiba officials said.
The torrential rain and flooding also knocked out power to about 23,000 homes Friday morning, down from 68,000 earlier, according to the TEPCO Power Grid.
Record-breaking rainfall of 11.5 centimetres (4.5 inches) fell in just one hour in Chiba City, and 9.7 centimetres (3.8 inches) fell in one hour in Sakura, which was also a record.
JMA forecast official Takuya Hosomi told a televised emergency news conference that unprecedented rainfall levels had been recorded.
Latest Stories
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
4 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
5 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
6 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
6 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
6 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
7 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
7 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
7 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
7 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
8 hours
-
Gushegu MCE says slain Yiidana was targeted as police investigate killing of chief and son
8 hours
-
President Mahama reiterates commitment to link regional capitals with good roads
8 hours
-
Ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism row found dead
8 hours