NRSA warns motorists and pedestrians of increased road hazards amid heavy rainfall

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has issued a safety advisory following reports of widespread flooding on major roads in the capital and other parts of the country, caused by recent heavy downpours.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, June 12, the rainy season in Ghana is often accompanied by reduced visibility, damaged road surfaces, and overflowing drains, creating hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians, and other road users.

Flooding and debris can render some roads impassable, prompting the NRSA to call for heightened caution and adherence to road safety precautions during periods of rain.

“Road users are urged to be vigilant and cautious following the onset of rainfall to prevent traffic incidents,” the authority stated.

The NRSA highlighted that rainy weather significantly increases the risk of road traffic crashes and fatalities. Drivers are therefore advised to ensure their vehicles are in proper working order, with particular attention to wipers, tyres, mirrors, and lighting systems.

Motorists are strongly cautioned against driving through flooded roads or puddles, as the actual depth of water is often impossible to gauge from inside a vehicle.

According to NRSA guidance, even six inches (15 cm) of water can cause a vehicle to lose traction, stall, or sustain serious engine damage. One foot (30 cm) of moving water, roughly half the height of a vehicle’s wheels, can sweep a vehicle off the road entirely.

“Whenever you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and seek an alternative route. No journey is worth risking lives or property,” the NRSA advised.

Pedestrians are urged to remain visible and alert, avoiding distractions such as mobile phones or headphones when walking along roads.

It is essential to ensure that approaching drivers have seen you and have come to a complete stop before crossing.

Passengers are encouraged to take an active role in road safety by speaking out against reckless driving that may put lives at risk.

The NRSA emphasised that collective responsibility and strict adherence to road safety measures are vital to reducing traffic crashes during the rainy season.

The authority reiterated its commitment to working with all road users to enhance safety on the country’s roads.

“By remaining vigilant and observing safety precautions, drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike can contribute to a significant reduction in traffic incidents during the rainy season,” the NRSA stated.

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