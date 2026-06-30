Monday’s rainfall daily fourth highest since 1995 – Interior Minister

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has disclosed that the torrential rainfall that triggered widespread flooding across parts of Ghana on Monday was the fourth-highest single-day rainfall recorded in the country since 1995.

Addressing Parliament on the impact of the floods and the government's response, Mr. Muntaka said data from the Ghana Meteorological Agency showed that 169.2 millimetres of rain fell on Monday alone, making it one of the most intense daily rainfall events in more than three decades.

"What happened yesterday gave us 169.2 millimetres of water, and this is the fourth largest volume of rainfall recorded in a single day since 1995," the Interior Minister told lawmakers on Tuesday, June 30.

He explained that although June is traditionally one of Ghana's wettest months, this year's rainfall has been exceptional.

According to him, the country recorded "a cumulative 593.2 millimetres of rainfall in June, the highest monthly total ever recorded in Ghana's history. The previous record was 420.6 millimetres in 2002, followed by 380.3 millimetres in 2015."

Mr. Muntaka said the unprecedented rainfall significantly contributed to the devastating floods experienced in several parts of the country.

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