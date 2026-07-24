Biometric verification of Ghana Card now mandatory – Interior Minister

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister for the Interior

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister for the Interior, says biometric verification of the Ghana Card has become the mandatory standard for identity verification in Ghana.

He said the new requirement was introduced under the National Identity Register (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2523), replacing the previous practice of relying on visual inspection and photocopying of the card for identity authentication.

At a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, the Minister said the move was aimed at safeguarding citizens’ personal data, strengthening the integrity of the national identification system and curbing identity theft and identity-related crimes, including mobile money fraud.

He said the Legislative Instrument (L.I. 2523) was signed on March 2, 2026, under powers conferred by the National Identification Register Act, 2008 (Act 750), as amended, on the advice of the Governing Board of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak said the regulation was gazetted on March 27, 2026, and came into force on June 9, 2026, after completing the required parliamentary processes.

The Minister explained that the amendment revised the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2111), replacing the long-standing practice of relying on visual inspection, photocopies or scanned images of the Ghana Card with biometric authentication.

“For too long, identity checks in this country have relied on officers glancing at the card or businesses photocopying and filing it away. That practice has real consequences. A photocopy can be altered, a scanned image can be misused or reused without the owner’s knowledge or consent, and a Ghana Card can be presented by someone who is not the rightful owner,” he said.

He explained that biometric verification authenticates the identity of a person at the point of transaction by matching the individual’s fingerprint or other approved biometric information with records in the National Identity Register or through match-on-card verification using NIA-approved devices.

Under the new regulations, organisations conducting transactions specified under Regulation Seven of L.I. 2111 are required to verify identities biometrically and are prohibited from requesting, retaining, reproducing or relying on photocopies, scanned copies or images of the Ghana Card for verification.

They are also prohibited from using biometric methods other than those approved by the NIA.

The Minister said individuals confirming another person’s identity in private or informal transactions should equally use biometric verification where practicable and must not retain or share Ghana Card data except where permitted by law or with the consent of the cardholder.

He said any person who, without reasonable excuse, refuses to allow an authorised law enforcement officer or another authorised person to conduct fingerprint or live facial verification commits an offence under the regulations.

Alhaji Muntaka said the regulations introduce significant penalties for non-compliance, including fines, imprisonment in some cases, suspension or termination of an institution’s access to the NIA Identity Verification System, and possible withdrawal of business licences.

He announced that the NIA would establish dedicated compliance and enforcement teams to monitor organisations, investigate reported breaches and work with law enforcement agencies to ensure nationwide compliance.

“The penalties are not designed to punish ordinary citizens going about their daily activities. They are intended to hold organisations and individuals accountable for exposing citizens’ data to unnecessary risks after being given the tool and time to do better,” he said.

To support implementation, the Minister said the NIA had published technical specifications for approved biometric devices and portable card readers on its website and would provide technical assistance and public sensitisation to institutions seeking to integrate with the Identity Verification System.

He urged banks, telecommunications companies, insurance firms, hospitals, schools, government agencies and all organisations that verify identities to begin or complete the onboarding process without delay.

The Minister said the Government had granted a three-month transition period from July 27 to November 2, 2026, to allow institutions enough time to procure equipment, integrate systems and train staff.

He noted that the transition period was solely to facilitate orderly implementation and did not suspend any legal obligations under the regulations.

The Minister also encouraged citizens to play an active role in enforcing the law by refusing requests to photocopy or merely inspect their Ghana Cards where biometric verification was required.

He assured the public that the Police and other security agencies would support strict enforcement of the regulations nationwide after the transition period.

Drawing comparisons with identity verification procedures at airports, Alhaji Muntaka said visual inspection alone could not reliably distinguish between individuals with similar physical features, making biometric verification the most effective means of preventing identity fraud.

He noted that identity theft remained a major security concern, with many Ghanaians using other people’s identities to register SIM cards and commit crimes, particularly mobile money fraud.

“It may interest you to know that many Ghanaians are stealing other people’s identities to register SIM cards because they know they are going to commit fraud. They deliberately avoid using their own identities,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that the Government was collaborating with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations to link SIM registration directly to the National Identity Register.

Under the proposed system, he explained, an individual would receive a notification whenever someone attempted to register a SIM card using his or her Ghana Card details and would have the opportunity to approve or reject the registration.

He said the new SIM registration process was being designed to minimise inconvenience to the public while enhancing security.

The Minister further announced that the NIA would publish toll-free numbers to enable citizens to report organisations that failed to comply with the regulations or attempted to abuse the verification process.

Mr. Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku, Executive Secretary of the NIA, said the Authority would embark on nationwide public education campaigns in English and local languages to educate citizens and institutions on the new legal requirements.

He reiterated that visual inspection and photocopying of Ghana Cards were no longer lawful methods of identity verification.

“The main reason is to protect against identity theft. Nobody can truly confirm that you are the rightful owner of the Ghana Card until biometric verification is done,” he said.

Mr. Deku observed that many cases of fraudulent SIM registration and mobile money fraud resulted from institutions relying on visual inspection instead of biometric authentication.

He disclosed that after the November 2 deadline, the NIA would deploy a dedicated biometric enforcement team, working alongside law enforcement agencies, to inspect institutions and ensure full compliance.

“If we come to your institution and find that you are still conducting visual inspection or photocopying Ghana Cards, the task force together with law enforcement officers will take action,” he warned.

He assured the public that the Authority would respond promptly to complaints lodged by citizens regarding violations of the regulations and enforce the law to protect the integrity of Ghana’s identity management system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.