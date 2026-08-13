Ghana’s next gold rush is green: The horticulture revolution the world is coming to see

From Soil to Sovereignty: Why Ghana’s horticulture sector could become a powerful engine of jobs, investment, food security and export growth

What if Ghana’s next great economic opportunity is not buried beneath the ground, but growing in the soil beneath our feet?

That is the compelling question behind the Ghana International Horticulture Expo 2026, scheduled for 3rd-5th September 2026 at the Palms Convention Centre, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

Organized by the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) in collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and Ghana EXIM Bank, the Expo, with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, as Special Guest of Honour, is more than an agricultural exhibition.

It is a strategic platform for connecting production with investment, innovation with markets, and Ghanaian enterprise with global opportunity.

Ghana already possesses the natural and human resources to become a major horticultural force. The numbers are encouraging Ghana’s Non-Traditional Exports generated approximately US$5.006 billion in 2025, with products reaching 152 countries. These figures demonstrate potential, but they should inspire greater ambition, not complacency.

The real opportunity lies in moving beyond simply growing crops.

Mango, pineapple, vegetable, coconut root and tubers are only the beginning. Value is created through irrigation, improved planting materials, mechanization, aggregation, cold-chain systems, grading, certification, processing, packaging, branding, logistics and access to international markets. Every link creates an opportunity for investment, entrepreneurship and employment.

This is where the Expo becomes particularly significant.

And beyond the farm and factory, the Expo also creates a canvas for Ghana’s vibrant arts and craft industry.

Under one roof, farmers can meet exporters; exporters can meet buyers; entrepreneurs can meet investors; processors can find suppliers; technology companies can demonstrate solutions; financial institutions can identify bankable opportunities; and policymakers can engage directly with the private sector.

Horticulture is no longer simply farming. It is business, industry, technology, trade and wealth creation.

Its human impact is equally profound. Behind every hectare cultivated is a farmer and a family. Behind every processing plant are workers. Behind every export contract are entrepreneurs.

For Ghana’s young people, horticulture can offer something urgently needed: productive pathways into business, technology, agribusiness and global trade.

The Expo’s theme, “From Soil to Sovereignty,” therefore carries a powerful national message. Economic sovereignty requires a country to produce, add value, create jobs and compete in international markets.

Ghana must increasingly move from production to processing, processing to branding, branding to global markets, and global markets to wealth creation.

For investors, the opportunity extends far beyond the farm, from irrigation and greenhouses to cold storage, processing, packaging, logistics, certification and infrastructure for exports.

For farmers and exporters, the opportunity is to connect with markets and technologies that can make Ghanaian horticulture more competitive.

The question before Ghana is no longer whether we have horticultural potential.

We do.

The question is whether we will have the vision and determination to transform that potential into prosperity.

That transformation requires all hands-on deck.

Farmers, exporters, investors, processors, financial institutions, technology companies, researchers, policymakers, development partners, international buyers, persons with disabilities, youth, women, politicians, media and consumers.

They should all be at the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026.

Because this is not simply about showcasing what Ghana grows. It is about imagining and building what Ghana can become when it creates greater value from what it grows.

The opportunity is growing.

The market is waiting.

The world is watching.

Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026

3rd-5th September 2026, Palms Convention Centre, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

Organized by FAGE in collaboration with GEPA and Ghana EXIM Bank.

FROM SOIL TO SOVEREIGNTY

Come. Connect. Invest. Innovate. Export.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.