Nigeria turns to local data to improve malaria control

Nigeria is using local data to guide malaria control efforts, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach, according to new research by Nigeria Health Watch.

The research looks at how subnational tailoring (SNT) is being used to identify malaria needs in different states and local government areas and guide decisions on interventions and funding.

Nigeria introduced SNT in 2019, building on the World Health Organization's High Burden to High Impact initiative.

The approach recognises that malaria transmission, health system capacity, poverty, conflict and climate conditions differ across the country.

“Malaria does not affect every community in Nigeria in the same way,” said Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch.

“Our response cannot afford to treat it as though it does.”

She said local evidence was important in identifying areas with the greatest needs and deciding which interventions should receive limited resources.

Using data to guide action

Nigeria launched the National Malaria Data Repository in 2020. It brought together routine surveillance, household surveys, campaign monitoring and data from partners.

The repository improved access to malaria data and provided a broader evidence base for decision-making.

The research says the approach has contributed to changes in malaria programming.

By 2023, seasonal malaria chemoprevention had expanded to 21 of Nigeria's 36 states.

SNT evidence has also been used to guide the distribution of insecticide-treated nets in southern Nigeria, target indoor residual spraying in malaria hotspots and support the rollout of the R21 malaria vaccine in selected states.

The country's national malaria parasite prevalence fell from 27% in 2015 to 15% in 2025, according to the research. Local data has also influenced funding decisions.

The research says subnational analysis, intervention planning and costed operational plans have informed Global Fund grant negotiations and US President's Malaria Initiative investment decisions.

Challenges remain

Despite the progress, the research identifies several challenges that could affect efforts to sustain SNT.

These include gaps in routine surveillance and private-sector data, differences in technical and analytical capacity, unreliable financing, fragmented supply chains and logistical problems.

The researchers recommend that governments include SNT in annual health planning and budgeting.

They also call for investment in local analytical capacity, better data quality and greater use of evidence when deciding how limited resources should be allocated.

For donors, the research recommends that funding should follow priorities identified through SNT to reduce duplication and better reflect differences in malaria burden and health system needs between states.

Nigeria Health Watch will hold a virtual briefing on 18 August 2026, ahead of World Mosquito Day on 20 August, to discuss the findings and what is needed to sustain a more targeted malaria response.

The briefing will bring together journalists, researchers and other stakeholders. It will take place from 14:00 to 15:00 WAT.

The Nigerian research was conducted between 2025 and 2026 by Nigeria Health Watch in collaboration with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Applied Health Analytics for Delivery and Innovation. Northwestern University also contributed to the research.

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