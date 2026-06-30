Pharmaceutical society warns of disease outbreaks after devastating floods

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has warned of an increased risk of disease outbreaks following Monday's devastating floods, urging residents in affected communities to observe strict hygiene and sanitation measures to prevent a secondary public health crisis.

PSGH said while emergency agencies continue rescue and relief operations across flood-stricken communities, equal attention must now be paid to preventing the spread of waterborne and vector-borne diseases that often emerge in the aftermath of major flooding.

The appeal follows one of the worst flooding incidents to hit parts of Greater Accra in recent years after torrential rains submerged homes, businesses and major roads, displaced hundreds of residents and claimed several lives.

Communities in the Greater Accra, Central and Volta regions were among the hardest hit, with many families counting heavy losses from damaged homes, destroyed businesses and washed-away property.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 30, and signed by its President, Pharm. Paul Owusu Donkor, the PSGH, expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones and sympathised with all those displaced or injured by the disaster.

"The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) extends its deepest sympathies to all individuals, families, and communities affected by the devastating floods," the statement said, assuring the public that pharmacists across the country remain committed to supporting affected communities and ensuring uninterrupted access to essential medicines and pharmaceutical care.

According to the PSGH, floodwaters create ideal conditions for outbreaks of cholera, typhoid fever, diarrhoeal diseases, hepatitis A, malaria, skin infections and other communicable diseases due to contaminated water, poor sanitation, overcrowding in temporary shelters and disruptions to healthcare services.

It stressed that preventing such outbreaks requires immediate action by individuals, healthcare workers, local authorities and communities.

The PSGH therefore called on pharmacists, community pharmacies and hospital pharmacies, particularly in flood-affected areas, to serve as frontline healthcare providers by offering first aid, counselling residents on disease prevention, ensuring continuous access to essential medicines and promptly referring seriously ill patients to health facilities.

The Society also urged pharmacies to maintain adequate stocks of oral rehydration salts, disinfectants, water purification products, insect repellents and other essential health commodities needed during flood emergencies.

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