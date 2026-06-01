Rainy season raises risk of cholera, malaria outbreaks – GHS warns 

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has cautioned the public to take preventive measures against waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases as the country enters the rainy season.

It said the onset of the rains, following prolonged dry spells, increases the likelihood of outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, dysentery, malaria, yellow fever, and dengue fever.

A statement signed by Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the Director-General of GHS, on Friday said flooding and poor sanitation conditions during the rainy season often contaminated water sources with faecal matter, heightening the spread of waterborne infections.

“The rains also create breeding grounds for mosquitoes, thereby increasing the risk of diseases such as malaria, yellow fever and dengue fever,” it said.

The statement explained that stagnant water collected in discarded containers, old tyres, cans, and other waste materials served as ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes.

The GHS further warned that vegetables cultivated near water bodies could become contaminated during the rainy period and pose serious health risks if not properly washed before consumption.

To prevent disease outbreaks, the Service urged the public to maintain clean surroundings, remove containers that could collect stagnant water, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water and salt or vinegar, and buy food only from hygienic and reputable vendors.

The statement encouraged regular handwashing with soap under running water and advised residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experienced symptoms of illness.

Food vendors were directed to source food items from approved suppliers, observe strict food safety practices during food preparation and storage, and separate raw foods from cooked or ready-to-eat meals.

The GHS also reminded food handlers to ensure their health certificates remained valid and up to date.

Meanwhile, the Service cautioned that flooding during the rainy season could force reptiles out of their natural habitats and increase contact with humans.

Residents were, therefore, advised to keep doors and windows closed where possible, clear bushes around their homes, and raise belongings off the floor to minimise hiding places for reptiles and other harmful animals.

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the health and well-being of residents and called for public cooperation to help prevent disease outbreaks during the rainy season.

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