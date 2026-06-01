Ghana to deploy 400 nurses to Jamaica under new bilateral agreement

Ghana and Jamaica have signed a bilateral agreement that will see about 400 Ghanaian nurses deployed to the Caribbean nation to support its healthcare sector.

The arrangement emerged as one of the major outcomes of the recent Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) meeting between the two countries, which marked the revival of formal bilateral engagements after a 21-year break.

Announcing the development on Sunday, May 31, 2026, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the agreement would enhance healthcare delivery in Jamaica while creating employment and professional development opportunities for Ghanaian nurses.

“A key outcome of the PJCC was the agreement we signed, which will ensure some 400 Ghanaian nurses are sent to Jamaica to boost health delivery in the friendly nation,” the minister stated.

Mr Ablakwa described the resumption of the PJCC as a significant milestone in relations between the two countries and commended the Jamaican delegation, led by Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, for the productive discussions held in Accra.

In addition to the nursing agreement, Ghana and Jamaica signed cooperation accords in the areas of defence and tourism. The two countries also agreed to conclude ongoing negotiations on the deployment of Ghanaian teachers to Jamaica by August this year.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said the agreements demonstrate the increasing global demand for Ghanaian professionals and reflect the growing strength of relations between the two nations.

“We must all be proud to see how Ghanaian professionals are in high demand all over the world,” he noted.

The discussions also highlighted the historical and cultural ties shared by Ghana and Jamaica. During the meeting, Ghana acknowledged Jamaica’s support for a Ghana-sponsored United Nations resolution recognising the transatlantic enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

Jamaica, in turn, expressed appreciation for Ghana’s humanitarian assistance following Hurricane Melisa, including the provision of relief supplies and the deployment of personnel to support recovery efforts.

The renewed partnership was further strengthened by an invitation from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to President John Dramani Mahama to attend Jamaica’s National Day celebrations later this year as the guest of honour.

Officials from both countries expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the PJCC would deepen cooperation, strengthen people-to-people relations and create new opportunities for professionals and businesses in Ghana and Jamaica.

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