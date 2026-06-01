NPA urges motorists to verify fuel purchases, demand receipts

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has urged fuel consumers to demand receipts and verify purchases to avoid disputes at filling stations.

Mrs Eunice Budu-Nyarko, Director of Consumer Services at the NPA, advised motorists to confirm the type of fuel dispensed, check nozzle colour codes, insist on viewing dispenser screens, and request receipts to support investigations in case of complaints.

She gave the advice during a consumer education and petroleum safety sensitisation campaign conducted by the NPA’s Consumer Services Directorate in the Volta and Ashanti Regions.

“The NPA is dedicated to ensuring that consumers receive high quality fuel. Your feedback is invaluable and we are committed to swift and effective resolution of complaints.

“Consumer trust in our quality assurance systems is crucial and we remain committed to ensuring that consumers receive value for money,” she stated.

Mrs Budu-Nyarko explained that red nozzles represent Super or Petrol, black represents Diesel, while green indicates differentiated or high-octane fuel products.

The campaign also cautioned against siphoning fuel from accident scenes involving Bulk Road Vehicles due to the risk of explosions and fire outbreaks.

Engagements in the Volta Region covered Ho Market, Ho Lorry Park, Hohoe women groups, Ho Technical University, and Ho Nursing Training College.

In the Ashanti Region, the exercise extended to Bantama Market, Fomena Nursing Training College, Kumasi Technical University, and Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College Anyinasuo Campus.

Participants were educated on LPG safety, fuel quality assurance, complaint reporting procedures, and consumer rights.

Technical presentations were delivered by Mr Johnson Gbagbo Jnr, Head of Consumer Data Analytics and Market Intelligence, and Maureen Adwoa Duori, Head of Consumer Education and Stakeholder Engagement, with support from NPA Regional Managers and staff.

The Authority also promoted awareness of its Call Centre and other complaint resolution channels.

It said public education and stakeholder engagements would be intensified to strengthen consumer confidence, promote petroleum safety, and ensure quality fuel products nationwide.

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