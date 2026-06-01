Foreign national killed after being hit by bus at Pedu Junction

An unidentified foreign national has died after being knocked down by a passenger bus while attempting to cross the highway at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

According to a statement from the Central Regional Police Command, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, when the victim was crossing the main Accra–Takoradi highway.

The police indicated that a King Long Maxi Bus with registration number GT 8277-25, travelling from Accra to Takoradi with passengers on board, struck the pedestrian.

“As a result of the impact, the victim sustained severe bodily injuries and was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for medical attention. However, upon arrival, the victim was examined by the medical officer on duty and pronounced dead on arrival,” the statement said.

The body has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy, while efforts continue to establish the identity of the deceased.

Police officers from the Central Regional Command visited the scene, removed the vehicle from the road to ease traffic flow, and impounded the bus for further examination.

The driver of the bus, identified as 47-year-old Essel George Aidoo, has been arrested and is in custody assisting with investigations as police work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.

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