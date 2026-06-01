Daniel Acquaye leads Agri-Impact Delegation to Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London

The Chief Executive Officer of Agri-Impact Limited and Chairman of the Board of the CSIR–Crop Research Institute, Dr. (h.c.) Daniel Fahene Acquaye, is leading an Agri-Impact delegation to the Ghana-UK Investment Summit scheduled for 1–2 June 2026 in London, United Kingdom.

As part of the summit, Dr. Acquaye will join a high-level panel discussion on the theme, “Positioning Ghana as an Agribusiness Investment Hub Beyond Subsistence Agriculture.”

During the session, he is expected to present a compelling case for investment in Ghana’s rapidly evolving agribusiness sector and highlight the immense opportunities available to international investors and business leaders interested in Africa’s agricultural transformation.

The summit will be graced by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama; the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare; Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, H.E. Sabah Zita Benson; and several other distinguished dignitaries from government, business, and development institutions.

Beyond his participation at the summit, Dr. Acquaye will hold a series of strategic meetings with potential investors, development partners, and firms interested in exploring investment opportunities across Ghana’s agribusiness value chains.

Ahead of the summit, Dr. Acquaye has already engaged with representatives of the SEPT Competence Centre at Leipzig University, Germany, to discuss potential collaboration in agritech innovation, agribusiness development, and capacity building for agri-firms in Ghana and across Africa. Several other high-level engagements have also been scheduled as part of the visit.

The Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026 seeks to convene government leaders, UK investors, development partners, policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora to explore opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and catalyse investment into priority sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

The summit is expected to strengthen economic ties and unlock new opportunities for trade and investment between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

About Agri-Impact Limited

Agri-Impact Limited (AIL) is a leading agribusiness consultancy and management services firm headquartered in Ghana, with a growing footprint across Africa and the Caribbean.

The firm possesses extensive experience in agricultural management services, agribusiness project development, enterprise development, value chain strengthening, greenhouse farm management, and investment facilitation within the agriculture sector.

For more than two decades, AIL has worked with agro-processing firms, universities and research institutions, agribusiness investors, trade associations, government agencies, farmer-based organisations, international development partners, parastatal institutions, export firms, and a wide range of agribusiness value chain actors.

Its portfolio includes collaborations with 15 international universities, the World Bank, IFAD, national and international financial institutions, Mastercard Foundation, USAID, GIZ, UNDP, ECOWAS, NEPAD, and several embassies and development partners.

AIL provides innovative agribusiness solutions and tailored advisory services that help entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises increase productivity, improve profitability, strengthen market access, and gain a competitive advantage within the agro-industry. The firm also facilitates strategic partnerships, business linkages, and investment opportunities that support sustainable growth and transformation.

Agri-Impact is currently implementing the Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Programme in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

The programme has already unlocked jobs and enterprise opportunities for over 270,000 young Ghanaians within the rice, poultry, tomato, and soybean value chains, contributing to youth employment, enterprise development, and inclusive agricultural growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.