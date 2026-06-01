Fidelity Bank deepens growth Momentum with Strong 2025 Performance

From L-R: Akosua Apea Osafo, Director, Legal & Company Secretary, James Reynolds Baiden, Board Chairman and Julian Opuni, Managing Director

Fidelity Bank Ghana has reported another year of strong financial performance, recording significant growth in profitability, deposits, lending, and digital transformation as the Bank continues to strengthen its position as the largest privately owned Ghanaian bank.

At its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Bank announced record results for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting what Board Chairman James Reynolds Baiden described as "an outstanding performance" delivered against a backdrop of improving macroeconomic conditions and continued global uncertainty.

"The Bank rose to the occasion, effectively navigating market challenges while prioritising revenue growth, profitability, and digital innovation," Mr Baiden said.

The Bank recorded a Profit Before Tax of GHS 1.46 billion, representing a 21% increase over the GHS 1.21 billion achieved in 2024, reflecting disciplined strategy execution, resilient operational performance, and sustained customer confidence.

Operating income grew by 14%, from GHS 2.34 billion in the previous year to GHS 2.68 billion in 2025, supported by balanced growth across both funded and non-funded income streams.

The Bank also delivered strong balance sheet growth, with total assets increasing by 17% to GHS 25.98 billion, while wholesale and customer funding liabilities grew by 13% to GHS 21.68 billion — evidence of its deepening market share within the corporate and retail segments and reinforcing the deep trust customers continue to place in the Fidelity brand.

One of the Bank's strongest performance areas was lending. Gross loans and advances rose sharply by 51% from GHS 3.14 billion in 2024 to GHS 4.74 billion in 2025, underscoring its commitment to supporting corporate businesses, SMEs, retail customers, and emerging growth sectors across the economy.

Managing Director Julian Opuni noted that the Bank's growth was driven by disciplined execution, targeted expansion, and investments in innovation.

"The year demanded discipline, resilience, and clarity of execution, all of which were evident in the way our people responded," he stated.

He added that the Bank deepened its transformation agenda during the year through investments in technology, automation, analytics, and customer-focused digital platforms.

"Our digital channels, analytics capabilities, and core platforms remain central to delivering seamless, personalised, and reliable banking solutions," Mr. Opuni said.

The Bank also maintained one of the strongest loan books in the industry, with its Non-Performing Loan ratio improving significantly to 7.09%, well below the industry average of 18.9%.

Mr Biden described this as evidence of Fidelity Bank's disciplined risk management approach and strong balance sheet fundamentals.

"Importantly, the Bank maintained a high-quality loan portfolio," he said. "Our proactive risk management approach resulted in a significant improvement in asset quality."

Following approval from the Bank of Ghana, the Board declared a dividend of GHS 11.20 per share.

Fidelity Bank also reinforced its sustainability agenda in 2025, deploying over GHS 170 million in financing to support green businesses and climate-smart initiatives.

The Bank advanced programmes such as the GreenTech Innovation Challenge and Orange Inspire Creative Challenge, while its Waste-to-Cash initiative recycled 14.7 tonnes of paper during the year.

Its corporate social responsibility initiatives also impacted more than 40,000 lives across 10 regions in Ghana.

The Bank's performance and strategic direction earned it several local and international recognitions in 2025, including Best Private Bank in Ghana by Euromoney, Best SME & ESG Bank in Ghana by Global Banking & Finance Awards, Bank of the Year at the Ghana Business Awards, and Ghana's Best Bank for ESG by Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

Reflecting on the Bank's outlook, Mr Baiden expressed confidence in the opportunities ahead. "We remain committed to innovation, digital transformation, operational efficiency, and customer-centric growth," he said.

For Fidelity Bank, the results signal a bank increasingly positioning itself as a long-term partner in Ghana's economic transformation, balancing strong commercial performance with innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.