Telecel Ghana kicks off nationwide network expansion drive for stronger connectivity

At the base of Telecel’s telecommunications mast within Madina’s Social Welfare vicinity, a team of engineers in reflective vests facilitate the installation of new wireless technology to advance network speed in the catchment area.

It marks the start of Telecel Ghana’s nationwide network infrastructure expansion programme, aimed at improving service quality, increasing capacity, and delivering faster, more reliable connectivity for customers across Ghana.

The expansion comes on the back of a promise made by Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, in March during a media interview, where she assured customers that major network infrastructure improvements would begin in the second quarter of the year.

Director of Technology, Ebenezer Siebu, said the telecom operator was deploying newer technologies to increase capacity and ease congestion in the busiest data corridors.

“We are building extra capacity on this site to reduce congestion and increase internet speeds for thousands of customers in Madina.

As data usage continues to grow, these investments ensure our customers enjoy faster speeds, better voice quality and consistently stronger connections,” Mr Siebu said.

He added that the telco is rolling out similar technology upgrades across more than 100 high-traffic sites this year, while over 1,000 sites nationwide will undergo varying levels of enhancement as part of the broader network modernisation programme.

Telecel Ghana’s Health and Safety team was actively present at the commencement of the installation works to ensure strict compliance with operational standards.

The safety officers reminded Huawei engineers and contractors to always prioritise safe work practices.

Speaking about the importance of network infrastructure upgrades for local communities, Head of Networks Anthony Sam said the investments go beyond technology deployment. “

At Telecel, we connect energies, which means improving connectivity so our customers can enjoy the value. As we improve the network in communities across the country throughout this expansion drive, we are approaching our work with passion, commitment and purpose as always,” Mr Sam said.

For residents in Madina, the network upgrade activity provides visible evidence that improvements are underway. Adiza, a nursing mother in the community, said she was excited to experience faster network speeds and enjoy her online content consumption after the upgrade.

“I use Telecel every day to watch videos on social media, so I am excited to see them improving the network here in Madina. I can’t wait,” Adiza said.

The nationwide expansion is designed to meet the surging demand for mobile data and prepare its infrastructure for future technologies and digital services.

Since rebranding to Telecel Ghana, the telecom operator has expanded its network footprint significantly, growing from roughly 5,000 sites to about 9,000 nationwide, which forms part of one of the industry’s most ambitious capacity enhancement programmes.

As engineers tightened cables, calibrated antennas and tested the newly installed equipment high above Madina’s skyline, Telecel Ghana’s latest investment drive signals a decisive push to build a stronger, future-ready network capable of supporting the evolving digital needs of millions of its customers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.