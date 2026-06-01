Afoko urges NPP to focus on the future and move beyond past divisions

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko, has called on party members, executives and patrons to move beyond past divisions and focus on building a political culture capable of returning the party to power.

Speaking during separate meetings with Regional Executives, Councils of Elders and Patrons of the NPP in the Western North, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions as part of his nationwide consultative engagements, Mr Afoko stressed the need for the party to concentrate on unity, grassroots mobilisation and future opportunities rather than internal grievances.

“We must build bridges to the future, not the past,” Afoko told the gatherings. “If we keep looking backwards, we will miss the opportunities in front of us. The youth in this party, and a great number of us, don’t want stories about who offended whom in the past or during 2024. They want the party they believed in back to power. Focus on unity and grassroots organising,” he urged.

The engagements centred on strengthening grassroots structures, rebuilding confidence within the party and encouraging greater participation among younger members.

Mr Afoko urged party faithful to avoid rhetoric and tactics that reopen old wounds, arguing that such actions would not serve the best interests of the NPP as it prepares for the 2028 general election.

He used the opportunity to promote his “3R” agenda — Reunite, Rebuild and Recapture — which he says provides a roadmap for restoring cohesion within the party and positioning it for electoral victory.

“For years I chose to work quietly behind the scenes, supporting the NPP in private,” Afoko said. “But recent developments have compelled me to step forward. We need to get our party back into winning ways, and that starts with unity of purpose.”

Mr Afoko described the period ahead as a critical moment for the party, saying it would test whether the NPP could rise above internal divisions and embrace a more mature and forward-looking political culture.

Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism that party members would rally behind a common objective and work together to make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the next President of Ghana.

“The future will not wait for us to finish fighting the past,” he said. “Let’s build the bridges now.”

The tour forms part of Mr Afoko’s broader nationwide outreach campaign aimed at reconnecting with the party’s grassroots base and repositioning the NPP around unity, development and inclusion ahead of the next electoral cycle.

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