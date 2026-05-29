‘You have become a symbol of unity’- Afoko told in Savannah region

The atmosphere at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional secretariat in Damongo was charged with enthusiasm and renewed optimism as national chairman hopeful Paul Afoko engaged regional executives, Council of Elders and party patrons during a consultative visit to the Savannah Region.

What began as a routine political engagement quickly evolved into a strong message of reconciliation, unity and renewed determination to return the NPP to power in 2028.

Party executives described Mr Afoko’s decision to contest the national chairmanship position again as both timely and symbolic.

“You have become a symbol of unity for the NPP considering what you have gone through,” one regional executive told him.

“Your second coming is a blessing to the party,” another added.

For many party faithful gathered at the meeting, Mr Afoko’s political journey — from serving as NPP National Chairman between 2014 and 2015, stepping away from frontline politics, and now returning with a renewed vision — reflects the party’s ability to overcome internal challenges and rebuild stronger.

That message resonated strongly throughout the engagement.

“I am inspired to put certain things behind me,” a regional executive remarked, noting that Mr Afoko’s calm persistence and continued connection with the grassroots had helped shift attention from past grievances to rebuilding the party for the future.

Several members described him as a model of patience, resilience and loyalty, praising his consistent engagement with party structures even during periods outside the political spotlight.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Afoko outlined his “3R” agenda — Reunite, Rebuild and Recapture — stressing that party unity must be backed by a clear strategy for political victory.

He urged the Savannah Region to take advantage of the current momentum to strengthen polling station structures, improve voter data management and intensify grassroots mobilisation well ahead of the 2028 general election.

“The NPP’s strength is that we absorb setbacks and return to fight smarter,” Mr Afoko said.

“That’s how we can take back government in 2028, and it starts with discipline in regions like Savannah,” he stressed.

He described reclaiming political power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028 as a critical objective, adding that rebuilding confidence in party structures and ensuring that no region feels neglected would be central to that effort.

As the engagement ended, handshakes and chants of support filled the hall, with members openly expressing encouragement for his campaign.

The Savannah regional visit forms part of Mr Afoko’s broader nationwide consultations as he seeks to consolidate support ahead of the NPP’s national chairmanship race.

His message throughout the tour remains consistent: rebuild the party from the grassroots and do so through unity and collective effort.

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