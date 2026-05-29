Vivo Energy Ghana Signs MoU with Applied Technology Institute on Technical Apprenticeship Programme

Mr Christian Li, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, and Ing. Emmanuel Kotey Ashie, Principal of the Applied Technology Institute

Vivo Energy Ghana PLC (VEGH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Applied Technology Institute (ATI) to collaborate on a technical apprenticeship programme under its Mechanic Advocacy Programme.

The initiative is intended to provide young mechanics in the informal sector with technical training through a structured apprenticeship model combining classroom instruction and practical training.

According to the partners, the programme seeks to improve technical skills, safety awareness and professionalism within the automotive industry.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Christian Li, said the partnership was aimed at supporting skills development for young professionals in the automotive sector.

“The automotive and lubricants industry continues to evolve rapidly, creating a growing demand for highly skilled professionals equipped with strong technical capabilities and a firm commitment to safety,” he said.

The Principal of the Applied Technology Institute, Ing. Emmanuel Kotey Ashie, said the collaboration would help strengthen the connection between academic learning and industry practice.

“Through this collaboration, our students and employees will benefit from practical training, industrial exposure, innovation and skills development aligned with current industry demands,” he said.

The Vice President for Central Lubricants and Commercial at Vivo Energy Group, Kerim Kermen, also said the programme aligned with national skills development efforts and the company’s lubricants business objectives.

Former ATI students currently working at Vivo Energy Ghana retail outlets and lubricant service centres shared their experiences during the ceremony, highlighting the role of practical training and industry exposure in their career development.

The programme is also expected to support entrepreneurship by equipping participants with technical and business skills required to establish automotive workshops, lubricant service centres or distribution businesses.

Vivo Energy Ghana is the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Ghana.

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