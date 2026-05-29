African Union Day: Choosing Royal Montessori promotes identity and unity among learners

The Director of Choosing Royal Montessori, Elizabeth Akatey, has highlighted the importance of cultural identity, unity and holistic child development during the school’s African Union Day celebration held at Ablekuma Joma-Roman on Monday, May 29.

Speaking to the media at the event, Madam Akatey explained that the programme was intentionally structured to help learners build a strong sense of identity by embracing their cultural roots, while also preparing them to grow into responsible, disciplined and confident future leaders.

She further noted that celebrating cultural diversity within the school environment plays a key role in strengthening unity and broadening learners’ understanding of Africa’s rich heritage.

The celebration, held under the theme “Know Your Roots, Own the Future,” brought together pupils from the Crèche Department through to Grade 7.

The learners represented a range of African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia and others, showcasing the continent’s cultural diversity and richness.

Students delivered a series of engaging performances and presentations, which included recitations, drama, traditional dances, songs, marriage customs, indigenous foods, historical displays and country exhibitions.

Each class mounted the stage with confidence, creativity, teamwork and enthusiasm, earning admiration from parents, invited guests and members of staff.

Madam Akatey described the programme as both entertaining and educational, stressing that it provided learners with a practical opportunity to experience African traditions first-hand while also enhancing their confidence and communication skills.

She reaffirmed the school’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded learners who are culturally aware, socially responsible and well-prepared to contribute positively to society.

According to her, continuous exposure to activities that promote African unity, heritage and diversity remains central to the school’s educational philosophy, ensuring that pupils grow with a deep appreciation of their identity and a broader understanding of the continent’s shared cultural values.

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