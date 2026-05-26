Beyond the Boardroom: An African Union Day reception at White Restaurant & Garden

Edmond Moukala - Head of Office and Representative to UNESCO to Ghana (L) and Tunde Macaulay - Group Managing Director, TG Holdings (R)

On the eve of African Union Day, Accra hosted a quieter, warmer kind of diplomacy. Away from conference halls and formal communiqués, TG Hospitality Group opened the doors of its flagship venue, White Restaurant & Garden, for an exclusive African Day Diplomatic Cocktail Reception; an evening that drew a distinguished gathering of ambassadors, high commissioners, heads of international organisations and leaders of industry.

It was, by design, more than a networking event. The reception was conceived as an elegant prelude to AU Day: a moment to celebrate not only the continent’s shared history, but the relationships that carry it forward.

A Different Reading of African Union Day

The evening rested on a simple conviction. African Union Day is a commemoration of the continent’s history and hard-won achievements, but it is equally a reminder of the unity, cooperation and cultural understanding that progress depends on, among African nations and the wider global community alike.

As guests moved between curated cocktails, live music and a considered culinary programme, that message held the room: across Africa, we are bound by far more than borders. We are connected by culture, by resilience, by ambition, and by a shared determination to build something stronger for the generations to come.

Edmond Moukala - Head of Office and Representative to UNESCO to Ghana (L) and Tunde Macaulay - Group Managing Director, TG Holdings (R)

A Vision for Africa’s Greatness — Edmond Moukala Addresses the Diplomatic Corps

The evening’s keynote came from Edmond Moukala, - Head of Office and Representative to UNESCO to Ghana, whose address paired historical pride with a confident, forward-looking vision. Mr. Moukala spoke to Ghana’s enduring legacy of leadership in the cause of African unity, reminding the diplomatic corps that the continent’s collective journey toward liberation, identity and self-determination began here, on Ghanaian soil.

Turning to the future, he framed African Union Day as a milestone in generations of organised pan-African solidarity, and true to UNESCO’s mandate, issued a clear call to action across the pillars that will define the continent’s next chapter. Educational excellence, he argued, can transform learning systems and empower a new generation of global leaders. Scientific innovation can place technology and research in service of uniquely African challenges. And the preservation and exchange of culture can turn the continent’s extraordinary heritage into bridges to the wider world.

“In all aspects, let’s show how Africa can really bring change and make this continent the greatest of all.”

— Edmond Moukala, Head of Office and Representative to UNESCO to Ghana

The remarks drew a standing ovation from the assembled dignitaries.

The Quiet Power of Informal Diplomacy

Formal diplomacy tends to take place within rigid conference settings. The reception was built on a different premise: that meaningful cross-border relationships also need warm, discreet and secure spaces in which they can form naturally.

In his welcome address, Tunde Macaulay, Group Managing Director of TG Holdings, made the case that real partnership mirrors the warmth of African culture itself. He offered a clear sense of the thinking behind the evening:

“Some of the most meaningful connections are built in moments like these - over conversation, over music, over shared experiences, and in spaces that allow people to engage with openness and authenticity. To us, hospitality is not simply about food or entertainment. It is about people. It is about creating environments where relationships can grow, cultures can interact, and individuals from different backgrounds can feel welcomed and at home.”

— Tunde Macaulay, Group Managing Director, TG Holdings

The evening, Mr. Macaulay added, was a deliberate celebration of partnership, culture and the enduring relationships that continue to strengthen cooperation across borders and communities.

TG Hospitality: Anchoring Ghana’s Premium Leisure Sector

A proudly Ghanaian hospitality group and a core arm of the TG Holdings family, TG Hospitality occupies a distinctive position in the ecosystem of international engagement, tourism and culture that is steadily shaping Accra into a premium global hub. Its work is consistent: curating spaces where relationships can grow and cultures can meet, and in doing so, redefining West African luxury.

That philosophy is expressed across a portfolio of market-leading venues, each tuned to a particular facet of premium hospitality. White Restaurant & Garden, the group’s social flagship, is a tranquil, high-end sanctuary that blends exquisite gastronomy with curated musical experiences — a natural setting for diplomatic gatherings of distinction. Soho Bar & Restaurant offers a higher-energy counterpoint, standing as a home for modern cosmopolitan dining and premium corporate networking in the heart of the city.

Luna Rooftop Bar, at Marina Mall, Airport City, Accra lifts the experience skyward, offering an open-air escape with panoramic views of the Airport City skyline, ideal for relaxed, unhurried professional conversation. And the Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel completes the ecosystem: a coastal resort that blends international hospitality standards with the ease of Ghana’s beachfront.

As the continent marks African Union Day, TG Hospitality stands at the heart of a compelling idea, that when people are brought together in an atmosphere of safety, elegance and authentic connection, true unity begins.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.