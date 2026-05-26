Krachi East school feeding programme near collapse as cooks threaten boycott over unpaid allowances

Thousands of pupils in the Krachi East Municipality risk disruption to the Ghana School Feeding Programme as cooks have threatened to stop preparing meals for months due to unpaid allowances.

The cooks, who prepare daily meals for pupils in public basic schools across the municipality, say they have continued working despite not receiving payment for several months.

Madam Mariama Adisah and other cooks say they have relied on loans and personal savings to keep the programme running while struggling to support their own families.

“We have been patient for too long; some of us borrowed money just to continue cooking for the children because we know many of them depend on the meals. If the money is not paid soon, we will have no option but to stop,” Madam Adisah said.

The cooks said several engagements with caterers over the delays had yielded only assurances without any payment.

They have therefore issued what they describe as a final ultimatum, insisting they will withdraw their services if the outstanding allowances are not settled immediately.

Some caterers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that they have not received any financial support from the government since assuming their roles under the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

Sources disclosed that the prolonged delay in the release of funds has placed enormous financial pressure on both caterers and cooks, many of whom have had to rely on personal savings, loans, and credit purchases to keep the programme running.

The caterers explained that despite repeated assurances from authorities, payments have still not been made, making it increasingly difficult to continue operations.

They said food suppliers who initially agreed to provide items on credit are now demanding payment before supplying additional foodstuffs, leaving many caterers stranded.

"We have been using our own money to support the programme because we did not want the children to suffer, but things have become extremely difficult; traders and supplies are refusing to give us food items on credit because previous debts are still unpaid," they added.

According to the caterers, the rising cost of food items and transportation has further worsened the situation, making it almost impossible to sustain the programme without government intervention.

Many of them disclosed that they are already indebted to local traders and financial institutions after borrowing money to purchase rice, beans, cooking oil, fish, and other essential ingredients for school meals.

They warned that unless funds are urgently released, several caterers may be forced to suspend cooking activities entirely, a development they fear could disrupt academic activities and negatively affect thousands of pupils who depend on the daily meals.

The caterers, therefore, appealed to the government, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and the National School Feeding Secretariat to expedite the release of funds to prevent a complete breakdown of the programme in the municipality.

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