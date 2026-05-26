AIB Ghana to release report on fatal Tema microlight aircraft crash today

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) is expected to make public its report on the fatal Tema microlight aircraft crash today, May 26.

According to the Commissioner of the Bureau, John Mmeb Kunyan Wumborti, the investigative body has completed extensive work on the case and is prepared to brief the public on its findings officially.

Speaking ahead of the scheduled release of the report, Mr. Wumborti assured the public that investigators carried out a thorough examination into the circumstances surrounding the crash to establish the exact cause of the accident.

“We have done diligent work. We have gone into all lengths to find out what really happened, and so we are going to bring out the factual information that we gathered,” he stated.

“The analysis that we have done with the factual information and everything that we have done, we are going to let you know,” he added.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the Bureau would not only present its findings but also announce recommendations aimed at improving aviation safety and preventing similar incidents in the future.

“And also, we have some recommendations that we will let the public know,” he said.

Mr Wumborti explained that some aspects of the investigation were delayed due to pending documents, including autopsy reports.

“There were a few things that we needed and that were really delayed. Like the autopsy reports and other things that we are waiting for. We haven’t gotten them, but we have to go ahead,” he noted.

The microlight aircraft involved in the crash, bearing registration number 9G-ADV, was travelling from Ho to Accra on Monday, March 16, when it crashed near a school park in Tema Community One.

Emergency response teams were subsequently deployed to contain the fire and assist with rescue and recovery operations.

However, the two occupants onboard the aircraft, who were brothers, lost their lives in the crash.

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