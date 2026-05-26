Increase Ghana’s share in the value chain through partnerships, not isolation – Ken Ashigbey

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ken Ashigbey, is advocating a stronger Ghanaian presence across the country’s extractive industries through strategic partnerships with multinational firms rather than outright exclusion.
Speaking at the JoyBusiness Roundtable discussion held on the theme, “To Nationalise or Transform: Rethinking Ghana’s Approach to Gold Mining, Oil and Critical Minerals,” Mr Ashigbey said Ghana must deliberately increase local participation and value capture across the mining and extractive value chain while maintaining an investment-friendly environment.
According to him, the country should focus on expanding Ghanaian ownership and participation in the sector through joint ventures that combine local knowledge with international capital and expertise.
“Let’s increase our Ghanaian take, increase what we take in the value chain, let’s get Ghanaian ownership, but it has to be a partnership between Ghanaians and multinationals.
"They need to be in the space to work with Ghanaians and do joint ventures because what it does is when you have these big players, it helps attract investors,” he said.
Mr Ashigbey argued that multinational companies continue to play an important role in attracting investment, transferring skills and creating opportunities that can strengthen domestic businesses.
He stressed that the conversation on natural resource management should move beyond nationalisation and instead focus on building a model that allows Ghanaian companies to grow while benefiting from global partnerships.
The discussion forms part of broader debates around how Ghana can maximise returns from its gold, oil and emerging critical minerals sectors while ensuring more local ownership, value addition and sustainable economic benefits.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana must tie industrialisation targets to mining contracts — Ayi Owoo
3 minutes
-
Ghana not getting enough public finance returns from mining sector – Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie
4 minutes
-
GoldBod announces renewal process for gold trading licences
6 minutes
-
Multinational mining firms pay higher royalties despite lower output — Ken Ashigbey
15 minutes
-
Ghana cannot exploit mineral wealth alone without foreign investment — Ken Ashigbey
27 minutes
-
Ghana holds vast untapped gold reserves — Ken Ashigbey
30 minutes
-
Deploy National Service personnel for mineral exploration – Chamber of Mines CEO
53 minutes
-
Increase Ghana’s share in the value chain through partnerships, not isolation – Ken Ashigbey
1 hour
-
AIB Ghana to release report on fatal Tema microlight aircraft crash today
1 hour
-
Krachi East school feeding programme near collapse as cooks threaten boycott over unpaid allowances
1 hour
-
Cedi’s depreciation does not make it world’s weakest currency — Hopeson Adorye
1 hour
-
Auditor-General recommends sanctions for Ussif, Dr Ofosu-Asare and Kartey over GHC 726m administrative lapses, procurement breaches
1 hour
-
Tanyigbe SHS plunged into darkness as fallen electricity pole disrupts WASSCE preparation
1 hour
-
Photos: IGP engages personnel amid Atebubu-Yeji security operations
2 hours
-
Beyond the Boardroom: An African Union Day reception at White Restaurant & Garden
2 hours