Engine failure, poor maintenance caused Tema aircraft crash that killed 2 brothers — AIB Ghana

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) has attributed the fatal microlight aircraft crash in Tema, which claimed two lives, to engine failure and poor maintenance practices.

According to the Bureau’s final investigation report, the aircraft had experienced repeated engine overheating incidents before the crash, but the defects were not properly addressed before subsequent flights.

Investigators revealed that during earlier short flights and landings in Ho, white smoke was repeatedly observed coming from the aircraft’s engine.

The report further disclosed that the pilot attempted to cool the overheating engine by pouring water on it — an action the Bureau described as inappropriate and unsafe.

AIB Ghana also found that no flight permits had been issued for the aircraft’s movements, leaving Air Traffic Control (ATC) unaware of both its operations and the recurring mechanical problems.

Presenting the final report on Tuesday, May 26, the Bureau’s Head of Investigation, Paul Fordjour, said evidence gathered during the probe pointed to engine failure as the probable cause of the crash.

“Our findings indicate that engine failure was the probable cause of the accident, with pilot actions also contributing to the incident,” he stated.

Captain Fordjour also highlighted human-factor concerns uncovered during the investigation, including persistent mobile phone communication during the flight.

“There was a distraction due to persistent communication on the cell phone,” he added.

The Bureau said the findings highlight the need for stricter compliance with maintenance standards, operational procedures, and aviation safety regulations to prevent similar incidents in future.

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