Mining

Government must make industrialisation a condition in mining contracts — Ayi-Owoo

Source: Jessie Eyram Agbakpo  
  26 May 2026 1:39pm
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Partner, Resources and Industry Expert at Deloitte Africa, Gideon Ayi-Owoo, has called for a stronger policy approach to drive industrialisation in Ghana’s extractive sector.

According to him, if Ghana is to achieve meaningful industrialisation through mining, government must make industrial development a mandatory requirement in mining agreements.

Speaking during the Joybusiness Roundtable Discussion on the country’s extractive industry, Mr. Ayi-Owoo said mining contracts should go beyond extraction and revenue generation to include clear commitments that promote local industrial growth and value creation.

He stressed that the conversation should not focus solely on ownership of mining assets but rather on how government positions its stake and influence within the sector to achieve broader economic outcomes.

“It’s not about ownership but government’s stake in the mining sector,” he said.

Mr. Ayi-Owoo argued that deliberate policy interventions can help ensure that mineral resources contribute more significantly to job creation, local enterprise development and long-term economic transformation.

His comments add to ongoing discussions around increasing local participation and maximising benefits from Ghana’s natural resources through value addition and industrial development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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