Don’t accept financial terms blindly – Amma Gyampo advises consumers

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, Amma Gyampo, has urged consumers to be more proactive when seeking funding, stressing the need to question interest rates, understand financial terms, and negotiate conditions rather than accepting them without scrutiny.

Speaking on JoyFM on 26 May during a discussion on business and investment readiness, Mrs. Gyampo stressed that borrowing money should be treated as a major financial decision requiring careful planning, negotiation, and a clear understanding of financial obligations.

She explained that investors and lenders are primarily focused on returns and profits, arguing that individuals must equally ensure that any financial arrangement works in their favour.

According to Mrs. Gyampo, one of the common mistakes people make is seeking funds only when they are in urgent need, a situation that often weakens their bargaining position and results in unfavourable terms.

The venture capital executive also encouraged consumers to negotiate key aspects of financial agreements, including interest rates, repayment terms, and delivery timelines, particularly when dealing with microfinance institutions and other lenders.

Mrs. Gyampo further advised borrowers to seek clarification before entering any financial arrangement, noting that consumers have the right to question and fully understand the interest rates and conditions attached.

Many borrowers, she observed, fail to challenge financial institutions because of a long-standing perception that such institutions always know best.

Drawing a comparison with other professions, she noted that people often hesitate to question experts, a mindset that has also shaped interactions with banks and lending institutions.

According to her, this approach disadvantages consumers because financial institutions are commercial entities that also generate profits from their clients.

Mrs. Gyampo, therefore, encouraged borrowers to view themselves as clients in a business transaction rather than beneficiaries of goodwill and to push for fair and transparent interest rates.

She added that the current economic environment presents an opportunity for consumers to secure better financial terms.

“In this climate at this moment, we are enjoying low interest rates, so consumers need to challenge what they are being charged,” she said.

She called for a shift in mindset, urging individuals and businesses to properly plan and structure their financial needs while understanding the commitments they take on.

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