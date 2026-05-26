Football | National

Tryton Motors and JAC Motors reach agreement to become official GFA vehicle partner

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  26 May 2026 2:47pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Automobile brands Tryton Motors and JAC Motors have signed a deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to become official vehicle partners.

The partnership agreement exists for one year and will see JAC Motors provide vehicle incentives for the Black Stars, the Ghana Premier League and the Women's Premier League.

The official partnership took place at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday, May 26.

Present at the signing ceremony were Jihad Hijazi, the CEO of JAC Motors, Jerry Zhou, who is the General Manager of the Asia-Africa Sales Company for JAC Motors, staff from JAC Motors and representatives of the GFA.

The three vehicles, which will be provided by JAC Motors, will reward excellence at the end of the 2026/27 season, with one going to the winners of the Ghana Premier League, the winners of the Women's Premier League and the best Black Stars player.

According to the Vice President of the GFA, Mark Addo, the automobile company will also provide cash incentives for best players of the league as well as the coaches and every man of the match recipient from Black Stars games.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group