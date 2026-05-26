Tryton Motors and JAC Motors reach agreement to become official GFA vehicle partner

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Automobile brands Tryton Motors and JAC Motors have signed a deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to become official vehicle partners.
The partnership agreement exists for one year and will see JAC Motors provide vehicle incentives for the Black Stars, the Ghana Premier League and the Women's Premier League.
The official partnership took place at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday, May 26.
Present at the signing ceremony were Jihad Hijazi, the CEO of JAC Motors, Jerry Zhou, who is the General Manager of the Asia-Africa Sales Company for JAC Motors, staff from JAC Motors and representatives of the GFA.
“Our partnership with the GFA focuses on the Black Stars World Cup campaign, the GPL and the Women’s Premier League”— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 26, 2026
Jihad Hijazi, CEO of JAC Motors. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/1Uj2y3F3PR
The three vehicles, which will be provided by JAC Motors, will reward excellence at the end of the 2026/27 season, with one going to the winners of the Ghana Premier League, the winners of the Women's Premier League and the best Black Stars player.
The winner of the GPL, WPL and the best Black Stars player for the 2026/27 season will get one of the JAC Motors vehicles. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/X5dkvCWMIX— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 26, 2026
According to the Vice President of the GFA, Mark Addo, the automobile company will also provide cash incentives for best players of the league as well as the coaches and every man of the match recipient from Black Stars games.
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