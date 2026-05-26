2026 World Cup: ‘Don’t write off Ghana’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi on Black Stars chances

Audio By Carbonatix
Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has urged Ghanaians not to “write off” the Black Stars amid pessimism ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The men’s senior national team, who are on a run of five consecutive defeats, are paired with England, Croatia and Panama in Group L.
Ghana have been knocked out in the group stages in each of their last three major tournaments.
However, Nyantakyi, who oversaw Ghana reach the round of 16 and quarter-finals in the 2006 and 2010 editions, is confident of a turnaround.
“As I told somebody yesterday, never write off any Ghana team,” he told the Daily Graphic.
“The time that you have little faith in them is when they spring surprises. Let us rally behind them, and I think they can do well.”
The Black Stars have opened camp with 28 players - which will be trimmed to 26 for the final World Cup squad - ahead of their friendly against Wales in Cardiff on June 2.
Head coach Carlos Queiroz has insisted that only “deserving players” will be selected for the expanded 48-team World Cup.
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