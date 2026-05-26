National

Photos: President Mahama launches e-Visa portal

Source: Myjoyonline  
  26 May 2026 9:36am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched Ghana’s electronic visa (e-Visa) portal, a key reform aimed at streamlining visa applications, improving travel facilitation, and modernising the country’s immigration system through digital technology.

According to the presidency, the platform is designed to make the visa application process more efficient and accessible while ensuring that all applicants continue to undergo strict security checks and due diligence in line with national security requirements.

At the launch on Monday, May 25, President Mahama also announced visa fee waivers for all African passport holders travelling to Ghana for business or tourism, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to continental integration and openness.

These are photos from the ceremony held in Accra.

May be an image of one or more people, dais, newsroom and text

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Latest Stories




About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group