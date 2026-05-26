Photos: President Mahama launches e-Visa portal

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched Ghana’s electronic visa (e-Visa) portal, a key reform aimed at streamlining visa applications, improving travel facilitation, and modernising the country’s immigration system through digital technology.
According to the presidency, the platform is designed to make the visa application process more efficient and accessible while ensuring that all applicants continue to undergo strict security checks and due diligence in line with national security requirements.
At the launch on Monday, May 25, President Mahama also announced visa fee waivers for all African passport holders travelling to Ghana for business or tourism, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to continental integration and openness.
These are photos from the ceremony held in Accra.
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