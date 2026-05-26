The case for appointing a substantive Defence Minister; President Mahama must see the urgency

President John Mahama is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defence is an integral pillar of Ghana’s national security architecture, tasked with safeguarding sovereignty, managing external threats, and ensuring socio-economic stability. Its mandate encompasses the organisation and discipline of the military, disaster management, humanitarian support, and active participation in international peacekeeping operations. In addition, the Ministry fosters bilateral and multilateral partnerships, generates employment, and strengthens national unity—factors that collectively underpin Ghana’s trajectory towards sustainable development and prosperity.

The role of the defence minister is pivotal, particularly in a developing and risk-exposed country like Ghana. The minister’s responsibilities include overseeing the armed forces, ensuring operational readiness, shaping defence policy, managing military budgets, and cultivating strategic alliances. Effective leadership in this capacity is fundamental for internal security, deterrence of external threats, and the successful execution of peacekeeping missions both domestically and abroad. Deficiencies in ministerial leadership can compromise the Ministry’s ability to fulfil its mandate, exposing the nation to security vulnerabilities.

In recent times, the absence of a substantive Defence Minister has necessitated reliance on an acting minister. This interim leadership has maintained operational continuity, discipline, and commitment to national security. The acting minister has overseen defence projects, coordinated with international partners, and upheld military readiness, while also advocating for reforms to enhance efficiency and morale among personnel. Despite persistent challenges, these efforts have mitigated disruptions and supported ongoing progress.

For the fiscal year 2026, the Ministry of Defence was allocated GHC 10.77 billion from the national budget of GHC 357.1 billion, representing 3.2% of total government expenditure. This marks a significant increase from previous years—up from 1.76% in 2024 and 1.9% in 2025—positioning defence as the fourth largest budgetary priority after Education (9.5%), Health, and Interior. The year-on-year increment of 68.8% is the most substantial in recent history, driven largely by procurement requirements (including four helicopters), personnel costs, infrastructure, and enhanced security needs following the passing of key government officials.

Ghana’s defence budget aligns closely with the African average of 3.5%, although it remains below the African Union’s target of 2% of GDP. By comparison, Nigeria and the Ivory Coast allocate 3.66% and 3.07%, respectively, though Ghana’s per capita defence expenditure (USD 2.36) is lower than both countries (the Ivory Coast: USD 21, Nigeria: USD 6).

The increased budgetary allocation and operational successes may suggest justification for maintaining interim leadership. However, pressing concerns necessitate the appointment of a substantive minister. The acting minister’s background in finance, while valuable, does not adequately project the Ministry’s strategic relevance to external actors, and expertise in defence or security is conventionally expected. The deputy defence minister’s experience within the Ghana Armed Forces, though notable, lacks the professional and academic depth required for the role, further underscoring the need for an appropriately qualified appointment.

Internal party cohesion is another consideration. The reduced size of government has led to perceptions of marginalisation among party members. Appointing a substantive minister not only addresses these concerns but also demonstrates the government’s commitment to competence and inclusivity, while also eroding perceptions of mistrust and indecision.

Security and defence challenges in Ghana require robust intelligence and proactive management, particularly in light of regional instability, terrorism, and geopolitical tensions. Recent incidents—including attacks on traders in Burkina Faso and fishermen in Ewutu—have disrupted economic activities and heightened public fear, highlighting the urgent need for strengthened security measures. Additional threats, such as armed robberies, kidnappings, and assaults on public transport, further reinforce the necessity for decisive leadership within the Ministry of Defence.

Ghana currently lacks an updated defence policy or strategy, with the most recent document dating back to 2021. The development of a new strategic framework is imperative and constitutes a critical rationale for the appointment of a substantive minister. The leadership vacuum has had tangible implications for governance and security. Delays in decision-making, policy implementation, and international coordination have the potential to impact military readiness and response capabilities. Morale and discipline within the armed forces may also be compromised, with broader consequences for public confidence and national stability.

While the acting minister and the president must be commended for their resilience and management, continued reliance on interim arrangements risks engendering procrastination and exposing the nation to political and governance vulnerabilities. Immediate action to appoint a substantive Defence Minister is essential to fortify Ghana’s security architecture and ensure continued progress in national development.

Dr Paa Kwesi Eduaful Abaidoo

Environmental and Social Governance Expert & Lecturer

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.