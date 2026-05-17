Dormaahene hails President Mahama’s ‘Big Push’ agenda

The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II (Dormaahene), has commended President John Dramani Mahama for efforts aimed at improving the road network in the Bono Region through the government’s “Big Push” initiative.

According to the Dormaahene, the initiative, which is backed by dedicated funding for major road projects across the country, has significantly benefited the Bono Region and is expected to enhance socio-economic development.

Speaking at the general meeting of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani, the traditional ruler stated that the ongoing road projects in the region are progressing steadily, based on his personal observations.

He noted that contractors working on the various projects appear committed to completing them within the stipulated timelines.

The projects under the Big Push initiative in the region include the Sunyani Outer Ring Road, the Sunyani-Atronie-Acherensua road, the Sunyani-Wenchi-Berekum road, and the Jinijini-Sampa road.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II further stated that he would personally walk from Dormaa Ahenkro to Accra to thank the President if the Accra-Kumasi Expressway is completed within the scheduled timeframe.

He said he has seen some initial works by the military, and he hopes this will pave the way for the main work to progress.

The Accra–Kumasi stretch is a 198.7-kilometre road starting from Accra to Kumasi. When completed, it will become Ghana's six-lane access-controlled tolled expressway to shorten travelling duration and improve socio-economic conditions.

He said the importance of that road is such that strategic measures must be deployed to ensure the project starts and is completed on time to further ease the frustrations of drivers and passengers on the road.

The Dormaahene also advised the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboah, to remain focused on the mandate entrusted to him, rather than paying attention to political opposition.

Touching on the chieftaincy dispute in Sampa, the Bono Regional House of Chiefs President appealed to residents to avoid acts that could trigger further violence, revealing that the conflict has allegedly claimed about 20 lives already.

He also urged bloggers and journalists to exercise restraint and professionalism in their reportage on the matter, and further called on the members of the judicial committee handling the case to ensure that justice and truth prevail.

Addressing the chiefs, Bono Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboah disclosed that contractors handling the Big Push projects have assured him they will complete the works ahead of schedule. He added that the Regional Coordinating Council will continue to monitor the projects to ensure quality work is delivered.

The Regional Minister further disclosed that the Bono Region has so far benefited from more than 200 GETFund projects across various levels of education. According to him, this demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure in the region.

He also assured the chiefs and people of the region of his commitment to maintaining peace and security, and called on all stakeholders to support efforts aimed at sustaining stability in the Bono Region.

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