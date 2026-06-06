Ghana prepared to prevent Ebola outbreak despite no recorded case – Deputy Health Minister

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Dankwa, has assured Ghanaians that the country remains prepared to prevent and respond to any potential Ebola outbreak despite recording no suspected or confirmed case.

The assurance came during an inspection tour of the Elubo border in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, where she assessed the country’s preparedness measures against the backdrop of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa.

According to Dr Ayensu-Dankwa, the visit formed part of the government’s efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness and ensure that systems are in place to prevent the disease from entering Ghana.

“Even though Ebola hasn’t come to Ghana and we don’t have any suspected cases, we have to be prepared. Emergency preparedness is what is going to prevent the disease from entering the country,” she said.

She noted that the Elubo border, Ghana’s second-largest border post, plays a critical role in disease surveillance and public health protection.

The Deputy Minister expressed satisfaction with the measures currently in place at the border, including screening systems, public education campaigns and health personnel readiness.

“We were very impressed with what we found. Those who are coming in and those who are leaving are being monitored, and all the systems are in place. We have also seen public education flyers displayed around the border. The message we are getting is very encouraging,” she stated.

However, she acknowledged a few gaps, including the need for additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and improvements to laboratory capacity.

Dr Ayensu-Dankwa assured officials at the border that the concerns would be communicated to the Minister of Health and other relevant authorities for prompt action.

“We will bring the necessary equipment, consumables and PPEs needed to effectively manage this border and help prevent Ebola from entering the country,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Director of Health for Jomoro, Gabriel Yengliereh, says health authorities in the municipality are on high alert and adequately prepared to detect any suspected Ebola case.

He indicated that public sensitisation activities have been intensified, while screening procedures remain operational at approved entry points.

“As you can see, we have ongoing public sensitisation. We have posters displayed around, handwashing facilities and sanitisers available for travellers. Every bus and traveller arriving through the border undergoes screening,” he explained.

According to him, health officers inspect vehicles for any sick passengers before travellers are screened using thermometer guns to detect elevated body temperatures.

Mr Yengliereh identified the numerous unapproved routes along the border as the main challenge to surveillance efforts, but expressed confidence in the municipality’s ability to detect any suspected case that enters through approved channels.

“Our only concern is the unapproved routes that people use. But if a suspected case of Ebola comes through this border, I can assure you that we will definitely detect it,” he said.

Health authorities continue to encourage the public to observe good hygiene practices and promptly report any suspected symptoms to the nearest health facility as the country maintains heightened surveillance measures.

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