Davida Roofing Systems CEO named among 100 Legendary African Dignitaries for 2026

The Chief Executive Officer of Davida Roofing Systems Limited, David Kwame Aziago, has been recognised as one of the 100 Legendary African Dignitaries for 2026, an honour celebrating influential leaders whose work continues to drive investment, partnerships and socio-economic development across the African continent.

Mr Aziago, who is also the National President of Peki Senior High School Old Students Association (PESCOSA), was decorated at the 100 Legendary African Dignitaries Leadership Conference and Awards, held in Kigali, Rwanda, on 5th June 2026.

According to organisers, the recognition acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to Africa's growth and transformation.

A citation accompanying the award stated that Mr Aziago's selection reflects his “proven leadership and impact across Africa, driving partnerships, investment and growth.”

The event, organised by The Business Executive Group and several international partners, brought together distinguished personalities from government, diplomacy, academia and the private sector.

Among the high-profile dignitaries who graced the occasion were Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, Ghana's High Commissioner to Rwanda, Ernest Yaw Amporful, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kigali, Professor George Kimathi, and Vice-President of the Pan-African University Council, Professor Amany El-Sharif.

Organisers described the awards platform as a premier forum for high-level networking, investment promotion and continental collaboration, bringing together business leaders, policymakers and development actors from across Africa and beyond.

The 100 Legendary African Dignitaries Awards have, since their inception, attracted participation from more than 120,000 local and international delegates across over 20 countries.

The programme has honoured awardees from 60 countries and engaged ambassadors and special guests from 48 nations, supported by more than 44 international organisations and partners.

Held under the theme, "Proudly African, Truly International," the conference sought to strengthen partnerships and showcase outstanding African leadership in governance, business, education and development.

Mr Aziago's recognition adds to the growing profile of Ghanaian business leaders being acknowledged on the continental stage for their contributions to economic growth and enterprise development.

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