David Kwame Aziago graduate from NiBS with EMBA, adding academic milestone to leadership recognition

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of Davida Roofing Systems Limited, David Kwame Aziago, has graduated from the Nobel International Business School (NiBS), marking another significant milestone in his professional and leadership journey.
Mr Aziago was among the graduands who received their certificates at the NiBS graduation ceremony held over the weekend, where graduates were encouraged to uphold integrity, professionalism and excellence as they apply their knowledge in their respective fields.
He graduated with an Executive Master's in Business Administration ( EMBA). NiBS University is an affiliate of Swiss Business School in Switzerland.
The graduation adds to Mr Aziago’s growing profile as a Ghanaian entrepreneur and business leader contributing to enterprise development and economic growth.
Mr Aziago, who also serves as the National President of the Peki Senior High School Old Students Association (PESCOSA), has in recent times received recognition for his leadership and contributions to business development.
In June 2026, he was honoured at the 100 Legendary African Dignitaries Leadership Conference and Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda, where he was recognised among distinguished African leaders making an impact in their various sectors.
As the head of Davida Roofing Systems Limited, Mr Aziago has played a key role in positioning the company within Ghana’s roofing and construction industry, while promoting entrepreneurship and business growth.
The NiBS graduation ceremony, which brought together professionals from diverse backgrounds, emphasised the need for graduates to match competence with integrity and use their expertise to create positive change in their organisations and communities.
Mr Aziago’s latest academic achievement complements his business leadership experience, reflecting his commitment to continuous learning and professional development.
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