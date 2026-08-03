Washington state wildfires force 60,000 people to evacuate homes

Wildfires have forced around 60,000 people to evacuate parts of Washington state, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving thousands without power.

Three major blazes continued to burn around the city of Spokane on Monday, with officials warning that the fires had not been contained.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown described the situation as "the worst natural disaster our region has faced", adding that authorities were assessing the extent of the damage and were "still discussing the potential for lives to be lost".

No deaths or injuries have been confirmed.

The fires in Spokane are among a total number of 16 large, uncontained wildfires on the landscape in Washington state as of Monday morning, according to the state's department of natural resources.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had warned of "extremely critical" fire weather over the weekend, with strong winds and unusually dry conditions helping the flames spread rapidly.

Scientists have said that human-induced climate change makes the warm, dry conditions that lead to wildfires more likely - as well as leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves, and potential summer droughts.

Videos from Spokane - the second most populous city in the state - show huge plumes of smoke and roaring fires close to nearby houses, as helicopters fly above working to put out the flames.

The fires have destroyed around 600 buildings, including homes and businesses. More than 10,000 electricity customers have been left without power, according to Avista Utilities.

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson has declared a statewide emergency and told a news conference on Sunday that he had requested federal assistance after speaking to US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to BBC News, Mayor Brown said: "The most important thing is that people need to remain vigilant and be patient and comply when we ask them to be ready to evacuate or when we say it's time to evacuate".

She added: "Although people are very generous and engaged and our first responders are working around the clock - we need help in order to really meet the magnitude of the displacement and the lack of housing and the need for essential living supplies".

Although lighter winds are expected on Monday, forecasters have warned temperatures are likely to rise again later in the week.

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