Gender Ministry, IJM reaffirm commitment to strengthening child protection partnership

The International Justice Mission (IJM) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) to combat child trafficking, exploitation and other forms of violence against children.

The commitment was made during a courtesy call on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, by an IJM delegation led by its West Africa Director, Anita Budu.

Ms Budu said IJM has worked closely with the Ministry since 2015 to strengthen Ghana's child protection systems and support government efforts to tackle child trafficking and child exploitation.

She explained that the visit was to formally engage the Minister, brief her on the progress of the partnership and reaffirm the organisation's commitment to supporting the Ministry's child protection agenda.

Receiving the delegation, Dr Lartey commended IJM for its sustained support and described collaboration between government and development partners as critical to protecting vulnerable children.

She expressed the Ministry's readiness to deepen its partnership with IJM to achieve greater impact in safeguarding children across the country.

The Minister noted that the collaboration has yielded significant results, including support for strengthening child protection systems, advocacy initiatives, joint child rescue operations, public education on child protection laws and interventions aimed at addressing child labour.

Dr Lartey described IJM as one of the Ministry's strongest development partners, saying the organisation has remained responsive to government priorities while making significant contributions to the implementation of Ghana's National Plan of Action on Child Protection.

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