Gender Ministry inaugurates a technical committee to review National Ageing Policy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has inaugurated a National Technical Committee on Ageing to review Ghana's National Ageing Policy and ensure it remains responsive to the evolving needs of older persons.
The committee brings together representatives from key institutions, including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; the Ministry of Health; the National Population Council; the Ghana Statistical Service; and the Attorney-General's Department, among others.
The initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen Ghana's policy and legal framework on ageing in response to the country's changing demographic profile.
New members of the committee were sworn into office after taking the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy, administered by a representative of the Attorney-General's Department, Mrs Divina Nkwantabisa.
Members were subsequently taken through their Terms of Reference, which include reviewing and validating the National Ageing Policy and related legal and technical documents, promoting policy coherence and strengthening collaboration among government institutions, civil society, academia and other stakeholders.
Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Ministry's Chief Director, Dr Marian W. A. Kpahkpah, said the review was necessary because significant developments had occurred since the policy was first formulated.
She noted that ageing is a cross-cutting issue that requires coordinated action across multiple sectors and therefore called for a stronger institutional framework to support the implementation of the revised policy.
Dr Kpahkpah also urged members of the committee to identify any relevant institutions that may have been omitted from the current stakeholder composition to ensure broad representation throughout the review process.
She further stressed the importance of aligning the revised National Ageing Policy with international protocols, standards and legal frameworks while ensuring that it addresses Ghana's specific national circumstances.
The committee is expected to identify gaps in the implementation of the existing National Ageing Policy and make recommendations to strengthen the policy, improve coordination among stakeholders and enhance the welfare and protection of older persons in Ghana.
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