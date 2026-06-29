Children, elderly, PWDs to receive priority support in flood response – Gender Ministry

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection) has extended its sympathy to individuals, families and communities affected by heavy rains and flooding across parts of Ghana, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding vulnerable persons during the ongoing crisis.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 29, the Ministry commended emergency response agencies, local authorities, security services, volunteers and community members for their efforts in supporting affected populations.

“Their collective efforts reflect the resilience, generosity and unity that define our nation,” the statement said.

The Ministry said it is working closely with relevant state institutions to ensure that social protection remains central to both immediate response and long-term recovery efforts.

It noted that particular attention is being given to children, older persons, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to ensure they receive adequate care, protection and support.

“Government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare, dignity and wellbeing of those most at risk,” it added.

The Ministry also emphasised the importance of community cooperation in strengthening social protection systems, urging families, neighbours, civil society organisations and faith-based groups to support those in need during emergencies.

As part of its advisory, the Ministry encouraged households to take simple preparedness measures, including keeping important documents safely stored, maintaining emergency contact information, and checking on elderly persons, neighbours living alone and persons with disabilities.

It also urged parents and guardians to ensure children are aware of basic safety precautions during emergencies.

Employers were further encouraged to consider flexible work arrangements where possible, as well as timely communication and support for employees affected by severe weather conditions.

The Ministry said it will continue collaborating with government agencies, humanitarian organisations and development partners to ensure that vulnerable populations remain at the centre of emergency response and recovery efforts.

The statement comes amid ongoing flooding in parts of the country, including Accra, where three people were confirmed dead in Alajo after electrocution linked to floodwaters entering homes.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister has directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to intensify rescue operations, while the Ghana Meteorological Agency (Ghana Meteorological Agency) has warned of continued rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (Electricity Company of Ghana) and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) have temporarily shut down power supply from key substations as a precautionary safety measure.

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