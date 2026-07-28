Gender Ministry rallies transport workers to champion gender equality, end child marriage

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), through its Department of Gender, has engaged drivers, transport workers, young men and boys on gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), and the need to end child marriage.
The dialogue, organised in partnership with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), was held at the Tema Lorry Station in Accra, as part of efforts to promote positive attitudes among men and boys.
The programme sought to encourage participants to become advocates for gender equality, protect the rights of women and girls, and help eliminate harmful practices, including child marriage.
Speaking on behalf of the Director of the Department of Gender, the Principal Programme Officer, Madam Sabia Kpekata, described gender equality as a key driver of sustainable development and stressed that meaningful progress requires the active involvement of men and boys.
She said men have an important role to play in eliminating gender-based discrimination, promoting respect for women and girls, and creating safer communities.
Madam Kpekata urged transport operators to continue discussions on gender equality within their various stations and workplaces to help promote women's empowerment and equal opportunities.
She noted that such conversations would contribute to building a society where dignity, respect and fairness are upheld for all.
A representative of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Tema Station, Mr Edward Padie, commended the Ministry and its partners for extending the awareness campaign to the transport sector.
He said transport operators interact with people from all walks of life every day and are therefore well-positioned to influence positive behavioural change within their communities.
Mr Padie encouraged drivers, mates and other transport workers to actively speak against child marriage and support efforts to keep girls in school and protect their rights.
During the session, Programme Officer at the Department of Gender, Mr Isaac Mensah, educated participants on sexual and reproductive health and rights, including access to accurate information, responsible decision-making, consent, and respect for the dignity and rights of women and girls.
He also highlighted the harmful effects of child marriage on the health, education and future prospects of young girls.
The interactive dialogue provided participants with the opportunity to discuss gender-related challenges, harmful stereotypes and their role in promoting healthy relationships, gender equality and the well-being of women, girls and their communities.
Latest Stories
-
KGL partners GMTF to build ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital
30 minutes
-
All six members of MPC voted to keep policy rate at 14%
47 minutes
-
Universities must stop selling degrees and start selling purpose
49 minutes
-
Otumfuo briefed on Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s plan to expand specialised healthcare
55 minutes
-
GRIDCo begins restoration after early morning power system disturbance hits national grid
57 minutes
-
24-hour economy policy was for propaganda, NDC has abandoned it – Oforikrom MP
1 hour
-
Gender Minister consoles families, survivors of Bukom tragedy
1 hour
-
Private partners beware; you have no parliamentary cover yet – Oppong Nkrumah
2 hours
-
Parliament cannot sign blank cheques – Oppong Nkrumah on multi-year tax deal
2 hours
-
No cost, no contractor, no timeline – Minority caucus rejects fiscal electronic devices approval
2 hours
-
At least 14 killed in attack in Nigeria’s Benue state, local officials say
2 hours
-
Cocoa farmers could lose guaranteed prices under new law – Oppong Nkrumah
3 hours
-
New cocoa pricing formula will leave farmers worse off – Oppong Nkrumah warns
3 hours
-
‘Don’t rush this law’ – Oppong Nkrumah demands farmers be heard before Cocoa Bill is passed
3 hours
-
Murder suspect dies in hospital after leading police to alleged burial site
3 hours