Gender Ministry moves to sanction errant caterers over substandard school meals

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has disclosed that the government is taking steps to sanction school feeding caterers, including possible contract termination, following repeated cases of substandard meals being served to pupils.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, June 24, the Minister said monitoring under the School Feeding Programme had revealed several instances in which meals served to students fell below expected standards.

"Indeed, on several occasions, we’ve come across below-standard or unexpected meals prepared for the students,” she stated.

Mrs Lartey explained that, where necessary, caterers have been compelled to rectify the situation before food is served. “On some of these occasions, we’ve had to turn the caterer away with a meal for the appropriate meal to be prepared,” she said.

She further warned that repeated failure to adhere to policy guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) could result in strict sanctions, including contract termination.

“Upon one or two cautions, we also have them revoke their contract if they are not able to operate within the policy framework and then the standard operating procedures,” she noted.

The Minister said the ministry is still compiling data on the frequency of such incidents but pointed to a recent case in the Eastern Region as an example of ongoing challenges within the programme.

Mrs Lartey also revealed that monitoring has been intensified, with members of Parliament, particularly members of the relevant committee, now actively involved in field inspections to ensure compliance.

She stressed that the ministry would not shield any caterer or school found to be in breach of the programme’s standards. “And so it is not something that we intend to cover any caterer or any school that will fault,” she stated.

As part of efforts to improve accountability, she said measures are being introduced to ensure meals are prepared in the presence of teachers, who will verify ingredients and confirm adherence to SOPs.

“As part of the measures, what we are doing is to make sure that the meals are prepared right before the teachers. They see the ingredients and make sure that they comply with all the SOPs,” she said.

Mrs Lartey added that these reforms are aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and the overall quality of meals served under the School Feeding Programme, adding that they are taking steps to get to the desired situation,” she concluded.

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