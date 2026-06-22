Gender Ministry begins community dialogue on social protection in Northern Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has commenced a three-day community dialogue on social protection and related social issues at Zoggu in the Nanton District of the Northern Region as part of efforts to strengthen public awareness and community participation in government welfare programmes.
The programme, organised by the Ministry’s Social Protection Directorate, is aimed at enhancing understanding of key social protection interventions while encouraging greater community involvement in the implementation and monitoring of such initiatives at the grassroots level.
Participants are being engaged on a wide range of issues, including the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, the Ghana School Feeding Programme, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Single Window Citizens’ Engagement Service, the Affirmative Action Act, human trafficking, domestic violence, child labour and child welfare policies.
According to the Ministry, the dialogue seeks to deepen public knowledge of available social services and interventions while promoting community ownership to ensure their effectiveness and sustainability.
The engagement also provides a platform for residents to interact with officials and share concerns relating to social welfare programmes.
As part of the exercise, indigent residents within the community are being registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme to improve their access to healthcare services.
The Ministry believes the initiative will contribute to strengthening social protection systems and improving the wellbeing of vulnerable populations in the district.
Latest Stories
-
Police summon Kwadwo Safo Akofena over shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP
1 second
-
Firearm cannot be displayed without IGP’s approval – Security expert
2 minutes
-
Private security firms cannot legally arm guards for self-protection – Dr Adam Bonaa
4 minutes
-
The Million dollar bank in every university
16 minutes
-
Ghana highlights disability inclusion progress at UN Conference in New York
23 minutes
-
Ghana calls for stronger global support for disability inclusion at UN conference
39 minutes
-
Gender Ministry begins community dialogue on social protection in Northern Region
43 minutes
-
Ghana seeks greater investment and renewable energy support through SEforALL partnership
46 minutes
-
Ghana deepens energy partnership with SEforALL to advance energy access, sustainable development
46 minutes
-
GhYA urges National Research Fund to prioritise young scientists and research infrastructure
1 hour
-
Kwaku Azar to deliver lecture on political parties’ drift from visions and ideologies
1 hour
-
Avocado: Ghana’s next €2bn export win
1 hour
-
Cedi makes strong comeback against dollar; going for GH¢12.10 in retail market
1 hour
-
Dome-Kwabenya MP condemns alleged shooting of Adwoa Safo, urges swift police action
1 hour
-
All displaced Samreboi flood victims have been given shelter, food – Western Regional Minister
1 hour