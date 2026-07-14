GES closes Yendi schools temporarily to mourn Yaa-Naa Abukari II

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered the temporary closure of all public and private schools within the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region to allow students and staff to observe the funeral rites of the late Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 14, the GES said the directive, which took effect from midday on Monday, July 13, will remain in force until Thursday, July 16, with full academic activities expected to resume on Friday, July 17

According to the Service, the decision was reached following consultations with the Northern Regional Director of Education, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive and the Gbewaa Palace.

The temporary closure is intended to honour the late King and demonstrate respect for the cultural heritage and traditions of the people of Dagbon during the mourning period, GES noted.

All students and members of staff within the municipality are to observe the mourning period, while expressing confidence that parents, school authorities and other stakeholders would cooperate with the directive.

Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the King of Dagbon who restored the Yendi throne after a 16-year chieftaincy dispute, died 48 hours ago.

The 41st Yaa Naa was enskinned on January 18, 2019, following a historic peace process that ended years of division between the Abudu and Andani royal gates over the Dagbon traditional leadership.

His ascension to the throne marked a significant moment for the kingdom, with his reign widely regarded as a period of reconciliation, healing and the restoration of traditional authority in Dagbon.

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