GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for basic schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially approved and released the academic calendar for the 2026/2027 academic year for all basic schools across the country, setting out reopening dates, vacation periods, mid-term breaks and the timetable for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The announcement, contained in a circular issued by the Management of the Ghana Education Service, applies to all Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High Schools nationwide. Regional Directors of Education have been directed to disseminate the approved calendar to all heads of basic schools through the Metro, Municipal and District Directors of Education to facilitate effective planning and implementation.

The release of the calendar is expected to provide schools, teachers, parents and pupils with sufficient time to prepare for the new academic year while ensuring uniformity in academic activities across the country.

First Term Begins in September

According to the approved calendar, the first term of the 2026/2027 academic year will commence on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, with schools expected to remain in session for 15 weeks before closing on Thursday, December 17, 2026.

A Christmas vacation will follow from Friday, December 18, 2026, to Monday, January 4, 2027, allowing pupils and teachers to observe the festive season before returning to school.

The GES has also scheduled a two-day mid-term break for 5 and 6 November 2026, giving learners and teaching staff a short period of rest midway through the term.

Second Term to Run from January to March

The second term will reopen on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, immediately after the Christmas vacation. The 12-week term will conclude on Thursday, March 25, 2027.

Following the close of the second term, schools will break for the Easter vacation from Friday, March 26, to Monday, April 19, 2027, before resuming academic work for the final term.

Third Term Ends Academic Year in July

The third term is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 20 April 2027, and continue for 14 weeks, ending on Thursday, July 22, 2027.

The long vacation, marking the end of the 2026/2027 academic year, will commence on Friday, July 23, 2027.

The structured calendar is intended to ensure adequate instructional time while providing regular breaks that support the wellbeing of both pupils and teachers.

BECE Timetable Confirmed

The Ghana Education Service has also announced the dates for the 2027 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the national assessment taken by final-year Junior High School pupils before progressing to Senior High School.

According to the calendar, the examination will be conducted from Wednesday, May 5, to Wednesday, May 12, 2027.

The confirmation of the examination timetable several months in advance is expected to assist schools in organising revision programmes, mock examinations and other preparatory activities aimed at improving candidates' performance.

Public Holidays and Mid-Term Breaks to Be Observed

The management of the Ghana Education Service reminded all stakeholders that public holidays falling within the academic year are to be observed in accordance with national regulations.

It further emphasised that every academic term will include a mandatory two-day mid-term break for all basic schools. The initiative is intended to provide pupils and teachers with an opportunity to rest while maintaining a balanced academic schedule throughout the year.

Regional and School Authorities Directed to Ensure Compliance

GES has instructed management at the regional, metropolitan, municipal, district and school levels to take note of the approved calendar and make the necessary preparations for its successful implementation.

Education authorities are expected to align teaching schedules, internal examinations, co-curricular activities and administrative programmes with the approved dates to ensure consistency across all public basic schools.

The Service also urged heads of schools to communicate the calendar effectively to parents and guardians, enabling families to plan holidays, travel and other commitments around the official school schedule.

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