GES begins regional onboarding for new recruits on Friday

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that successful applicants from its recently concluded recruitment exercise will begin their regional onboarding processes from Friday, August 7, marking the next phase of their employment in the country's public education sector.

The announcement was made by the Head of Public Relations at the GES, Daniel Fenyi, in a Facebook post, where he outlined the arrangements for the onboarding exercise and offered practical guidance to newly recruited staff ahead of their reporting dates.

According to Mr Fenyi, the onboarding exercise will commence on Friday and continue until the end of the month, with successful applicants expected to report to their respective regional offices where they have been posted to complete the required administrative procedures.

"From this Friday up to the end of the month, successful applicants in the just-ended recruitment exercise will be going to their respective regions of posting to begin their onboarding processes," he wrote.

According to him, the exercise is expected to involve the verification of documents, completion of employment records and other administrative formalities required before recruits officially assume their duties at their assigned schools and institutions.

Recognising that many applicants have been posted to regions far from their places of residence, Mr Fenyi encouraged them to contact their respective regional education offices before setting off on their journeys.

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He explained that making enquiries beforehand would help applicants obtain the necessary information about reporting procedures, documentation requirements and other logistical arrangements, thereby reducing unnecessary travel and avoiding delays.

"Some of them will travel over a long distance from their homes to the regional office. To save part of the stress and ensure a fairly smooth process, successful applicants may want to first call the regional office on the phone to ascertain a few pieces of information before they travel," he advised.

To support applicants, the GES Public Relations Unit has shared the contact details of all regional education offices in the comments section of the Facebook post, urging successful candidates to save the telephone numbers of the regions to which they have been posted.

"The contact of each regional office is shared in the comment section. Kindly save that of your region; you might need it," Mr Fenyi added.

He also assured newly recruited staff that the Public Relations Unit would continue to assist in the onboarding process, from reporting at the regional offices until recruits begin receiving their salaries.

"As I said earlier, myself and the PR Unit will be with you throughout the entire process till your first salary drops," he stated.

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