Photos: Speaker Bagbin commissions expanded Dialysis Unit at Upper West Regional Hospital

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has commissioned an expanded Dialysis Unit at the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa following the installation of six dialysis machines and recliners to improve access to kidney care in the region.

The equipment was donated through the Ghanaian-founded non-governmental organisation, Sustainable Health Education and Interventions Limited (SHEILD), as part of efforts to expand the hospital’s capacity to provide dialysis services.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, on August 4, Mr Bagbin, said healthcare should be accessible to all people regardless of their location.

He said the expansion was aimed at addressing the challenges faced by families who had to travel long distances to access dialysis treatment, often at significant financial and emotional cost.

He recalled instances where patients from the region had to be transported to Accra for dialysis, noting that some had lost their lives during the process.

Mr Bagbin urged the management of the hospital to ensure the proper maintenance of the equipment and pledged further support towards building the capacity of staff to operate and manage the facility.

The Speaker was joined by members of the Upper West Parliamentary Caucus, hospital management led by Dr Philip Baabiineh, and the dialysis team headed by Dr Abednego Attoh.

The hospital’s management and staff were encouraged to work with the Speaker’s office to ensure the facility is fully utilised to serve patients in the Upper West Region and surrounding areas.

Below are some photos from the ceremony:

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